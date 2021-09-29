LAURINBURG — Those who have lost family members will now have a place to meet others going through the same thing.

Purcell Funeral Home will be hosting its first Widow’s Club on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. to bring those women who have lost their husbands together.

“I lost my husband in May of last year and when I happened I researched for widows club or support groups for widows and there wasn’t anything,” said Barbara Purcell. “I had family support at the time that helped but I wanted to begin something for those who aren’t as lucky to have the family support and to give them the support of those who understand what you’ve gone through.”

Purcell is partnering with local life coach Kim Shepard for the support group, after being introduced when Shepard would bring pamphlets to the funeral home.

“This isn’t just something for new widows but those who have been dealing with it for a while,” Shepard said. “We want this to bring people together and form friendships while those who have gone through this and gotten through it are able to share how they got through it with those who are only recently going through it.”

While the Widows Club will be the first, Purcell and Shepard are already planning another type of event.

“We hope in two weeks to have a grief session for those other than widows,” Shepard said. “For anyone who has lost a family member, friend or child. We hope to be able to have this so we can connect those going through the same thing to provide not just support but also a friendship.”

COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing will be a part of the meeting.

“Even if you have a support group or feel like you just want to share how you got through your loss and want to share with others this is going to be a good way to talk to others who have gone through what you have,” Purcell said. “We just feel like it’s something that could be good for everyone who is dealing with the loss of their partner.”

Purcell asks that anyone who is interested in attending to call Purcell Funeral Home at 910-610-1147 so organizers can have a number to prepare for.

Shepard added for those who might want to talk but not in a group to visit her webpage www.kimsheppardplc.com to book an appointment with her.

