Highland Games loom

LAURINBURG — With just a few days remaining before the main events for the 2021 Scotland County Highland Games, the chairman of the biggest festival in the county is thinking it might be the biggest yet.

“Responses have been phenomenal,” said Bill Caudill, now in his 13th year as chairman. “We’re hoping for a really good crowd — and for the first time since October 2019, every hotel room in Scotland County is booked for Friday and Saturday.”

After a 30-year run in Robeson County, the region’s only Highland Games had the plug pulled. But it didn’t take long before there was interest elsewhere.

“My phone began ringing right away,” Caudill said. “We were interested, but we wanted to bring a different kind of experience here — and 13 years later, here we are.”

According to Caudill, th5at first Scotland County Highland Games in 2009 attracted a crowd larger than any at Flora MacDonald.

“But we have had a lot of turnover with volunteers, especially because of COVID,” he added. “It takes a lot of people to put on an event like this, so we certainly need new volunteers.”

If there is an area where Caudill and the other organizers are proudest of, it is with the reputation it now has.

“Our event is really well known throughout the state, region and beyond,” Caudill said. “It’s just continued to grow and we’re known for our hospitality.”

Although the COVID concerns remain, Caudill said safety has been at the forefront of this year’s planning.

“It was literally doom and gloom time up until Labor Day,” he explained. “But when we put the word out for entries, we were inundated quickly from as far away as Virginia and Florida.

“If the North Carolina State Fair had been canceled, we would have canceled,” he added.

Now, there are 17 pipe bands coming; 39 athletes; 45 clans; a balladeer from the metropolitan Opera; an 18th century re-enactor; and much more.

“We’ve worked through some incredible challenges to bring something big to Scotland County that we really need,” Caudill said.

The Highland Games will be held at the Rural Heritage Center on X Way Road in Laurinburg on Saturday. Public parking will be at the Morgan Recreation Center, with shuttle service to the Games.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]