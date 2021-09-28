Inmate found with drugs

LAURINBURG — A Scotland Correctional inmate has been given charges after coming back from a work detail with drugs on Monday.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was 24-year-old Andre Woody and when searched he was found to have 14 grams of methamphetamine along with 7 grams of marijuana on his person.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substances at a correctional facility.

This was the second time since Sunday the Sheriff’s Office had to respond to the prison. On Sunday an inmate was assaulted which resulted in a small laceration on the victim’s head which they were treated and released for.

The drug possession also comes on the heels of a former guard being charged with bringing contraband into the prison. On Sept. 3, 30-year-old Cody Dewayne Clark of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton was arrested after being observed to throw something while on duty. During the investigation by the narcotics officers, 200 Burenorphine strips were located.

Clark was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin and felony providing contraband to an inmate. He was given a $100,000 bond.

