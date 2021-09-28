Will pay for up to 6 months rent, 6 months utilities

LAURINBURG — Southeastern Family Violence Center of Robeson County, which manages the Back At Home Program for this region of NC, is reaching out to landlords in Scotland County to help with rental costs for those who could be facing eviction or even homelessness.

“This program will pay for up to six months rent and six months utilities,” said Church Community Services Coordinator Denise Riggins. “The allotted money will go directly to the landlord or utility company for those who are homeless or facing homelessness.”

The program, according to Riggins, is also inviting Scotland County landlords to join in on a virtual program to learn how they might benefit from housing these individuals.

“Southeastern also has some funding to pay for up to $1,500 in repairs to each rental unit to assist in making each unit more livable or safer to live in,” said Riggins. “They invite all who would like to know more to call in to be added to this virtual event.”

The event is scheduled for Thursday and will last from 10 a.m. until noon.

For information on the program or to be included in the Zoom meeting call Cicely Pighet or Jamonica Watson at 910-739-8622.

Residents who are also interested in more programs and opportunities offered by Scotland county Church Community Services can call 910-276-8330, email scotlandccs@gmail.com, or visit its Facebook page ccsscotlandcounty.

“Our staff and volunteers at CCS strive to and continue to aid Scotland County residents in the best ways we can,” said Riggins. “We urge any resident who needs assistance to contact us and see what may be available for them.”

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.