City gets info about utility lineman

LAURINBURG — Cities across North Carolina have been struggling to keep lineworkers in the electric department and during the September city council meeting some options to help keep people in their positions were discussed.

Melissa Miranda, the vice president of human resources for ElectriCities North Carolina, spoke to the council about the issues. Currently, the city’s department has room for nine employees with seven if those being crew, at the time of the meeting only four of those positions were filled.

“One of the things that I do in my role is I focus on strategies to assist members in attracting and developing talent,” Miranda said. “So historically when you look at a local government entity when we’re looking to hire folks we’re looking at other entities that look like us. What is unique when you look at utilities and you look at the skill sets we require in the city of Laurinburg it’s no different than what’s required at Duke Energy or a cooperative or a contractor. In fact, what we typically find is that we’re required to have broader skill sets because we’re a smaller system and you have to wear a lot more hats.”

Miranda added a shift they’re beginning to see is the skills needed to do line and electric work are also being needed for fiberoptics.

“We’re starting to see people being drawn out to Google and AT&T to do fiber work,” Miranda said. “We’re also seeing people coming out of line school going into solar installation companies. Before we were competing with one another in electric utilities now we’re competing with other industries so the competition is expanding.”

While turnover for the positions is expected with retirements, more voluntary turnover has caused some concerns in the energy organizations.

“In public power in North Carolina, we currently have about 21% as the turnover with our lineworkers across the state,” Miranda said. “And that’s higher than the national average. The other concerning piece about this is that most of the turnover is focused in the first five years. For a lineworker that is a very critical time in learning and development.”

Some of the considerations the council was left with included implementing a defined career pathway, establishing a pay philosophy that targets a market and competition that the city would want to move and grow with and finally keeping whatever is put in place to review it regularly.

“There are a lot of compelling things about the city of Laurinburg and why you would want to work here,” Miranda said. “When you think about the leadership here, the challenge of work because you have to wear lots of hats, work-life balance because you aren’t traveling like a contractor, there are a lot of compelling reasons you would want to work here and contribute to this community.”

Council agreed to have the City Manager Charles Nichols come back in a few months with recommendations on how to keep workers in the city based on the presentation.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]