UNCP to host Pembroke Day on Thursday

PEMBROKE – Pembroke Day, one of the longest-running traditions at UNC-Pembroke, will continue on Thursday.

Pembroke Day is a collaboration between the university and the Town of Pembroke that dates back to 1989. This year it will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on the quad between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library.

Vendor booths from local businesses, nonprofits, health care agencies and student organizations will be offering food, crafts, promotional giveaways and informational materials.

Student clubs, campus organizations, academic departments and university programs will participate, as well. Student Health Services will coordinate a Health Fair, which will include free health screenings. Several health agencies will have representatives on hand to answer questions and provide information on various topics.

Entertainment will be provided by Mark McKinney & Co. and Alexis Jones. The Lumbee ambassadors are also scheduled to make an appearance. Additional entertainment will include performances from the Spirit of the Carolinas Marching Band and the Pembroke Singers.

Pembroke Day offers a chance for students to learn about area businesses and resources and for the community to learn more about the many programs, partnerships and services the university provides.