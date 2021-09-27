Fighting Scots marching band earns two firsts, takes second overall

CLAYTON — For the first time in nearly two years, the Fighting Scots marching band performed in a competition, this one at Cleveland High School on Saturday.

“Our marching band had an outstanding first performance … we were beyond excited,” Britton Goodwin, Scotland High band director, told WLNC radio. “It was our first time in full uniform.”

The Fighting Scots earned a pair of first-place honors — in Color Guard and Music Individual Performance — and second place overall in Class 4-A.

“We’ve been working very hard,” Goodwin said.

The marching band will compete on Saturday, Oct. 9, at South View High in Hope Mills, on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Gray’s Creek High and, on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Fighting Scots will host its annual “Highland Celebration” competition.