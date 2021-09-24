Ducks quack down the Lumber River

LAURINBURG — After 18 months of planning and moving the event date multiple times, the United Way of Scotland County’s Duck Derby flocked its way to completion.

After being originally set for last Saturday, slightly less than 2,500 rubber ducks floated down a short section of the Lumber River at Chalk Banks on Friday morning under the watch of just a handful of viewers. There were three heats before a “winners heat” and then the championship race.

“It went great and I’m really pleased with how everything turned out,” said Executive Director Coy Moody. “The water was great, the weather was great, I just wish we could have had more people out here.”

The event originally had been set to have vendors, kids activities and more at the Chalks Banks access but due to the COVID-19 numbers in the county that part of the event was canceled. The full event was shared live on the United Way’s Facebook page, where those curious about the event can go watch or rewatch.

“It was such a fun event to play even though it was an uphill battle,” Moody said. “We started this with SpringFest last year and then it got canceled so we’re glad that we were finally able to do it and we’re looking forward to doing it again next year.”

The ducks were helped down the Lumber River by workers with EHC Environmental, who have become known in surrounding areas of being willing to help in these events.

“Several years ago I saw an event on the Cape Fear River and they were trying to use some tubes and it was just a big problem,” said Vice President Thomas Ammons. “So I called them up and said ‘I think we can help each other a little bit’ … we appreciate the opportunity to come out and help today so if they want to do it again we hope to be able to come out and help out.”

Hard booms, which are used to help contain oil spills, helped keep the ducks from taking more of an adventure down the river

“The hard boom has the flotation on top of the water than a curtain that’s weighted under it,” Ammons said. “So this was 12-inches … we can also mark this off as a type of training event so not only are we helping the community but we’re able to have some of the guys are getting trained. So it’s a win-win.”

The winners

While dozens of Lucky Ducks winners have been drawn over the past few weeks only three walked away with the grand prizes which included a 10×12-foot outdoor storage building from Norris Buildings & Carports of Laurinburg, a Phoenix stainless steel double burner grill donated by Quality Oil & Gas and a Stihl Gas Blower donated by Southeast Farm Equipment.

Autumn Lauzon won the storage building, David Cornelison won the grill and John Ferguson won the gas blower.

“Thank you to everyone who came out, thank you to everyone that bought ducks this year,” Moody said. “Thank you to our sponsors, Norris Storage and Carports of Laurinburg, Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing, Smithfield’s Hog Production Division Unit, Trophy World, Dr. Richard Alexander, Nic’s Pic Kwik and Haney’s Tire. We really appreciate this and everyone’s patience in getting this pulled off.”

