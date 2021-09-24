Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.

***

Sept. 30

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its Ingathering from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a barbecue and chicken salad plate sale for takeout only. Tickets are $8 and are available at the church office or from any members of the church. Proceeds will benefit the missio0ns and ministries of the church.

Oct. 3

— St. David’s Episcopal Church will host an outdoor Pet Blessing at 3 p.m. The event will take place on the church grounds at the corner of Azure Court and Covington Street. The Rev. Jeff Krantz, the Rev. Linda Nelson, and the Rev. Bob Button will bless the animals. All animals should be in a carrier or on a leash. All humans should be wearing masks. The offering will be given to the Scotland County Humane Society.

Oct. 6

— St. David’s Episcopal Church invites the community to celebrate its new ministry with the Rev. Jeff Krantz. A Celebration of a New Ministry service will be held at 7 p.m. at the church located at 506 Azure Ct. (corner of Covington St. and Azure Ct.) The Rt. Rev. Anne Hodges-Copple, Suffragan Bishop of North Carolina, will be the chief celebrant and preacher.

Ongoing

— Community members are invited to walk the outdoor labyrinth at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court on the grounds of St. David Episcopal Church in Laurinburg. For social distancing and safety, allow only one person or one household unit on the labyrinth at a time. If others are around, also wear a mask. Also please note the ground/stones may be uneven so wear comfortable, stable shoes. Walking a prayer labyrinth can take 10 to 20-plus minutes, depending on personal preference and pace.

Used for thousands of years, labyrinths are present in almost every religious tradition and culture. Labyrinths have been part of the Christian experience from as early as the fourth century. In the 12th century, they became prominent in the great cathedrals of Europe. Medieval Christians walked labyrinths as an alternative to making a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Recently, Christians have enjoyed renewed interest as modern “pilgrims” on their own spiritual journeys. The labyrinth has again become a tool to encourage prayer, meditation, and spiritual growth. The rhythm of walking, placing one foot in front of the other, quiets the mind, relaxes the body, and refreshes the spirit.

All are welcome to visit the labyrinth and experience a respite from anxiety and feel God’s presence in their lives.