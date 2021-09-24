A new logo is approved by Southeast Regional Airport Authority

LAURINBURG — After weeks of trying to create a new logo design to represent the rebranding of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport’s governing body, a design has been chosen.

Formerly the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission, the board was rebranded as the Southeast Regional Airport Authority through legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tom McInnis and passed in the North Carolina General Assembly last year.

The new design was officially approved Thursday.

“Quinyon DeBerry of RQDEBERRY in Laurinburg was tasked by the board in July with creating a new logo for the Airport Authority,” said Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “He presented his original concept at the August meeting before it was finally approved (this week).

“In tandem with the strategic planning process facilitated by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and NCDOT Division of Aviation, the Southeast Regional Airport Authority is confident that this will help bring about their vision for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and the surrounding industrial park,” added Hatchell.

According to Hatchell, Chairman Guy McCook believes that these efforts will promote economic development in the region and drive the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport to become the best general aviation airport it can be.

To reach the Southeast Regional Airport Authority, call 910-884-5081.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]