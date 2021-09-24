Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole their purse with financial cards in it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Brandon Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole a TV.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen their bicycle.

LAUREL HILL— A resident of Bayfield Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had stolen a firearm from their residence.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that was taken off a vehicle which had broken down and was on the side of Barnes Bridge Road.

LAURINBURG — Kelly’s Tire and Auto on Scotland High School Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that someone took a 2005 GMC vehicle valued at $10,000 and drove it through the fence at the auto shop, hit the mailbox and continued driving. Estimated damage is valued at $2,750

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Lakota Hunt, 28, of Maxton was arrested Tuesday for larceny by switching price tags, trespassing and simple possession of marijuana. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Phillip Brigman, 38, of Clio, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for obtaining property by false pretenses and trespassing. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Thomas Phillips, 29, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for obtaining property by false pretenses. He was given a $2,5000 bond.