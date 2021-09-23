Redistricting maps coming to City Council

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg saw almost 1,000 people leave the city over the past 10 years, which has brought the need to look at the voting district lines in the city.

On Tuesday, Laurinburg City Council got an update from Community Development Director Michael Mandeville on the census results and what’s next for the city.

“We had a 6.16% decrease for the city over the 10 years,” Mandeville said. “We’re at 14,978 currently and, for the 2010 census, we were 15,962. So we’ve been working with the Lumber River Council of Governments on redistricting. If there’s more than 5% population change in any district then the district lines must be redrawn to correct the imbalance.”

The LRCOFG is using ESRI GIS software to help assist the city in a redistricting plan, which will include maps along with supporting demographic data for the plan. Mandeville added there will also be an alternative plan as well.

“We can have four visits with the Lumber River Council of Governments and they will be available to meet with elected officials, staff and serve as staff for any public hearing required considering redistricting,” Mandeville said. “We’ll have a draft resolution and ordinance, following the submission guidelines the Lumber River Council of Governments staff will prepare the necessary documents for approval by the city council.”

The completion of the redistricting maps are set to be completed by Nov. 17 at this time but there is a Dec. 17 extension possible.

“We actually received the first view of two suggestions that will be for review this month,” Mandeville. “We hope to come back next month with the suggested options …

The current plan is for the council to discuss the plans at the October council meeting and then set a public hearing for the Nov. 16 meeting.

Once the redistricting is complete, the council will be able to hold its city council election which was orginally set for this November but is now set for March 8, 2022.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]