Reentry Program continues to move forward

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Reentry Program held a virtual community conference Thursday morning to update those interested in what the program has been doing.

“There is so much the Reentry Program has been doing,” said the Rev. Linda Ross, chair of the organization. “There are many opportunities out there as we continue to work together in this effort.”

She introduced Fredricka Huskey, a Reentry Program social worker, who explained some of the work being done with referrals.

“Once someone is referred, we look into their background — looking for ways to help with successful discharge and reaching their goals during a 90-day process,” she said.

A referral must be 18 years of age and older, be a Scotland County resident and the criminal justice system must be involved.

“When clients leave the program, we remain in touch with them,” Huskey said. “Some may need additional assistance with services like mental health, substance abuse, employment — we help in any way we can.”

Thursday’s conference also included some quick comments from Kim Chavis with Manis Custom Builders of Laurinburg, which has been involved with the Reentry Program through employment opportunities; and a Reentry alum identified only as “Damien,” who said the program has been a positive stepping stone for him.

State Rep. Garland Pierce, who served as the Reentry Program’s chairman when it was first started some years ago, said he was excited to see how much the effort has grown over those years.

He also gave a legislative update from the General Assembly, saying the budget and redistricting processes are the two most important right now.

“We haven’t had a state budget for four years, and there’s a lot of money on the table — some of which will benefit the Scotland County area,” Pierce said. “I’m also interested in seeing how it will work out for those with favorable backgrounds being able to return to the voting process.”

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey brought a law enforcement perspective to the meeting.

“I’m always amazed at where we were and where we are now,” he said. “We’ve been blessed to have help from the District Attorney’s Office in getting the prison population reduced … and in other areas.”

He went on to say the Sheriff’s Office continues to work through challenges from COVID, such as visitation in the detenti0n center and getting prisoners vaccinated.

“We’re trying to do our part at the Sheriff’s Office,” he concluded. “We have two inmates close to finishing their sentences who we are getting set up with employment.”

During a Q&A, it was announced that the Reentry Program has had 168 referrals since it started — including 80 participants in the program during 2020. In the first eight months of 2021, there have been 77 referred, 53 enrolled and 18 active cases as of Thursday.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the Scotland County Reentry Program can call Coordinator Rob Macy at 910-405-9024 or email him at [email protected]

