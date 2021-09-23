Luminaries set to light up Dogwood Mile

LAURINBURG — Dogwood Mile at St. Andrews University is set to be lit up Saturday evening.

Live Like Madison will be hosting its “Shine a Light on Childhood Cancer” event which will light up 1,333 of the luminaries to represent the 1,333 children who will be diagnosed with cancer this month. The nonprofit has a goal of people seeing these luminaries as the children who will have to spend time in the hospital rather than playing in their homes.

“We are all familiar with Madison’s story, but just think … she was only one out of 1,333 children that was diagnosed with cancer that April back in 2018,” said Michelle Buhler, who is on the board of directors for Live Like Madison. “It is so difficult to imagine that there were over 1,000 other Madison’s out there, over 1,000 other families going through what Madison and her family endured.”

The luminaries will be sold until 6 p.m. on Friday for $10 and the nonprofit is partnering with St. Andrews for the evening — not just with the luminaries but also during the Saturday St. Andrews Knights football game. The university has asked its students and staff to wear yellow or gold to honor those children who will be diagnosed with or lose their life to cancer this year as well as having a moment of silence before the game.

The viewing of the luminaries will be a drive-through event beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m. Those wanting to view the luminaries can enter Dogwood Mile from either side of the road beginning at 8 p.m. and organizers encourage those attending to drive both ways. Those bringing children through the drive-through can receive glow necklaces from junior volunteers while supplies last.

All proceeds from the luminary sales go directly towards pediatric cancer research.

“Live Like Madison and my family appreciate the ongoing support and generosity of our community and hope that this event is as meaningful to you as it is to us,” said Laura Fedak.

Those wishing to buy luminaries can do so by visiting livelikemadion.org and clicking the “Shine a Light on Childhood Cancer” link.

