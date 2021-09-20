Duck Derby postponed, new date TBA

LAURINBURG — Duck season on the Lumber River got postponed this weekend thanks to a handful of drug arrests.

The United Way of Scotland County’s long-awaited Duck Derby, which was set to waddle off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, had to be called off when the crew that would patrol the river’s waters, which also performed HazMat duties, was needed to assist in cleaning the Scotland County Courthouse after sheriff’s deputies arrested a number of people who contaminated the courthouse.

“And, unfortunately, the backup crew had several members who were in quarantine (for COVID-19),” said Coy Moody. director of the local United Way.

She added that the United Way board would be meeting on Tuesday to see how quickly the Duck Derby could be held.

“We need to do this soon, before some other events (like the Highland Games on Oct. 2 and John Blue Cotton Festival on Oct. 9) are scheduled,” Moody said.

It was being reported that between 2,000 and 3,000 ducks had been sold for the event, but with the delay, Moody said the United Way would probably sell more ducks between now and the new date.

