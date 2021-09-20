UNCP’s Dana Hunt-Locklear elected co-chair of UNC System’s Student Body Presidents Council

PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke Student Body President Dana Hunt-Locklear has been elected as co-chair of the Student Body Presidents Council for the UNC Association of Student Governments.

Locklear was elected last week at the Association of Student Governments’ 50th Session for 2021-2022. ASG is a student-led organization committed to furthering educational opportunities and advocating for the nearly 250,000 students in the UNC System.

“In this role, Locklear has been entrusted to provide leadership of her peers,” said Kimberly Mitchell, director for Student Development and ASG advisor. “I know she will continue to be a strong student advocate in her new role.”

She will be serving along with Chair Rebecca Hart, the student body president at Western Carolina University.

“I consider it a huge honor to represent UNCP at the UNC System level,” Locklear said. “As someone who has grown up on UNCP’s campus and benefited so much from the university’s many opportunities, I am excited to give back and help not only our students but students across the system as well. UNCP is unique in its founding and history, and I hope to bring new initiatives to the table as a result of our university’s distinctiveness.”

Locklear, a senior art major from Pembroke, serves on the Inclusion and Diversity Council and is a Mellon R.E.A.C.H. Fellow.