Shooting leaves 1 man dead, 2 others hospitalized

PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday shooting that left a 34-year-old Pembroke man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Deputies responded about at 10:29 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot on the 6000 block of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Douglas, of Pembroke, 26-year-old Daniel McLaughlin, of Maxton, and 27-year-old Randy E. Locklear, of Maxton, were transported to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center before deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. McLaughlin and Locklear are being treated at undisclosed locations for their injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the shootings.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

***

International Paper gives $10,000 to support Dolly Parton Imaginary Library

LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Paper’s Lumberton Plant and the International Paper Foundation.

Funds will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Lumber River United Way work together to get books into the hands of Robeson County’s youngest children, according to LRUW. This free program supplies an educational boost by providing children’s books via mail monthly. Any child under age 5 and living in Robeson County is eligible to receive a book every month mailed right to their home through program.

To register visit lumberriveruw.org.

“In August Lumber River United Way reached a milestone number of books mailed to children in Robeson County. Over a quarter of a million books have been distributed since the inception of the program in 2012,” said Tate Johnson, LRUW executive director. “United Way is proud of this accomplishment and thanks to International Paper and all financial supporters over the past decade in making Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library possible.”

***

Lawmen arrest juvenile suspect in shooting of woman and her 9-year-old daughter

LUMBERTON — A teen was arrested today in connection with a shooting on Saturday that sent a mother and her 9-year-old daughter to the hospital.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody at a Lumberton motel by U.S. Marshals, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Lumberton Police Department officers.

Today’s arrest brings to four the number of people arrested for the shooting of Retona Sosa, 41, and her daughter as they were riding in a vehicle along Moss Neck Road in Pembroke. The daughter suffered life-threatening injuries, but her condition has since improved.

A 14-year-old juvenile surrendered to sheriff’s investigators Thursday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Christian K. Locklear, 21, of Pembroke and a 16-year-old Lumberton resident were charged Monday by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Locklear was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

***

Volunteers put in work for ‘Day of Caring’

ROCKINGHAM — Volunteers fanned out across Richmond County Friday to take on service projects as part of United Way’s Day of Caring.

The volunteers helped with Backpack Pals, at four Habitat for Humanity build sights, the East Rockingham Senior Center, Our Daily Bread and more. While it’s called the “Day” of Caring, the work continues. Groups will return to the various projects on Sept. 20, 22, and 30.

Many of the volunteers were representing sponsors of the event. The Day of Caring was sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas, Enviva, Burlington Industries, the City of Rockingham, Carolina Hearts Home Care, RBS Case Management LLC, the law office of Williams Deane & Herndon, Watson-King Funeral Home, Cox & Hamilton Certified Public Accountants, Pee Dee Electric, Trinity Manufacturing, Vulcan Materials Company, and the Daily Journal.

Through the first two quarters of 2021, United Way has served 8,840 people — about 3,000 more than in 2020 — and served them a total of 48,448, according to Executive Director Michelle Parrish.

“It’s an opportunity for our community to able to see inside and outside what our agencies do,” Parrish told the Daily Journal earlier this month. “They see that what they’re doing is making a difference in the community.”

From Champion Media reports