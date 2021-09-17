City to talk about North Fire Station, IEJ on Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council has a short list of items for its upcoming Tuesday night meeting.

The agenda includes a presentation from ElectriCities, a community development update and a financial update on potential projects in the city. Some of the potential projects include the North Fire Station, I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and Partners in Ministry.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers in city hall located at 303 W. Church St. For those who are unable to attend the meeting, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 910-291-2590 or email at [email protected]