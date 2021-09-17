Planned event expected to spread Christmas cheer

LAURINBURG — While Christmas is still months away, there is a lot of work going on in the background to make sure as many families as possible can be helped and as many children as possible experience the joy the holiday brings.

“I was contacted by gthe Rev. Niki Mayes and her husband gthe Rev. Jeremy Mayes from Healing Waters Ministry in Erin, Kentucky this past Saturday …,” said Church Community Services Coordinator Denise Riggins. “Each year for 10 years, they have chosen a county to bring about a Christmas event to help 2,500 or more people.

“They spoke with me about coming to Scotland County this year” Riggins continued. “I quickly invited several local pastors as well as Commissioner Darrell “B.J.” Gibson and we met with Niki and her husband.”

After hearing from the two missionaries, according to Riggins, the group was excited and left that meeting with the task of finding the perfect space for it. The next meeting will include other pastors and individuals who wish to be involved.

“We are only at the very beginning of this planning and will need many to assist us with the planning and carrying out of the event,” said Riggins. “If everything pans out they will be bringing truckloads of toys, clothing, food and other items,”

“We (at CCS) would likely forgo our regular Christmas Cheer Program to focus on this for this year,” Riggins added. “Commissioner Gibson and the other pastors who do (Christmas gift programs) are thinking along the same lines as perhaps not doing our normal yearly thing, but funneling our efforts into making this one large event for all.”

Riggins also said this does not mean the local groups cannot do some smaller version of their own programs.

“While these smaller functions are still doable, we would funnel those we normally serve for gifts and food into this event and then if we can do something else, more toward the end of the Christmas season that would be also welcome,” said Riggins. “For instance, with CCS this year, I believe we will serve our normal families at this event and then perhaps use the funding we receive for Christmas Cheer to purchase grocery gift cards for meals at Christmas time.”

According to Riggins, the CCS Board will meet soon to make a decision on its Christmas Cheer Program.

For information or to volunteer to help with the Christmas Program, contact Church Community Services at 910-276-8330.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]