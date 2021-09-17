Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken in and stole a black tactical rifle, a shotgun and medication. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a SCCY 9mm pistol valued at $200.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen a welder and BMW rims from them. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a red Huskee lawn-splitter.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Duncan Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that their 2020 Boa Diao Moped valued at $1,177 was taken.

LAUREL HILL —Springfield Store on Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone came in and stole a carton of Newport cigarettes and a 24-case of Budweiser.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Probation and Parole reported to the police department on Tuesday that an ankle monitor and charging station was stolen. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that their Honda Accord was stolen on the 11th.

LAURINBURG — Applied Technical Services out of Grimesland reported to the police department on Thursday that while at the Holiday Inn Express a window air conditioning unit and a generator were taken from the bed of a pickup truck.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that the exterior of their vehicle had $600 in damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Akeem Manning, 33, of Gill Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — DaQuane Brown, 30, of Wagram Street was arrested Thursday for assault on a female, larceny, injury to personal property and injury to real property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Henry Rogers, 33, of Maxton was arrested Thursday on a warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.