Oyster roast tickets go on sale Monday

LAURINBURG — Tickets for one of the area’s biggest events of the year will be going on sale Monday.

The Laurinburg/Scotland Country Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Chamber on the Half Shell Oyster Roast” will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 at the St. Andrews University Equestrian Center, beginning at 5 p.m. And this year, the event has a new naming sponsor.

“We are excited to announce that this year’s ‘Naming Sponsor’ for the Chamber on the Half Shell is Carolina Hearts Home Care,” said Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English recently. “Carolina Hearts Home Care has been a major sponsor of the Oyster Roast for several years and they continue to be an outstanding community partner for Scotland County.

“We are thankful they have decided to be the naming sponsor of the event,” he added.

Tickets for the popular all-you-can-eat event will be available starting Monday at the Chamber office, located at 606 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Fridays).

Tickets will cost $50 per person.

Some changes …

The entertainment for the evening will be “Blackwater Rhythm & Blues” out of Myrtle beach, which is being sponsored by St. Andrews University. The popular band — which plays Top 40, funk, country and more — will perform on a larger stage located in the covered area near the equestrian barn.

“That will give us much more space for dining,” English said.

Inside the barn, along with a cash bar for wine and beer, there will also be shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings and fixings — along with free soda and water.

For information about the Chamber on the Half Shell promotion/sponsorship levels, contact [email protected] or call the Chamber at 910-276-7420.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]