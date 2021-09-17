Private Maggie joins the SCSO

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is training a new private to help with tracking … but she walks on four legs instead of two.

For the first time in something like 30 years, the Sheriff’s Office has a bloodhound in its K9 unit. Private Maggie is 10-weeks old and recently joined the two other K9s, though her job will be a bit different than theirs.

“When I came into office, we had five Belgian Malinois and all of them were great dogs, but as they aged we retired them,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “So now we have two Belgian Malinois — Eli and Tank — both are used for narcotics, articles, bite work and tracking.

“But the reason we started looking at a hound dog is that if you go back and look at the history of dogs, a hound dog is one of the best trackers,” he added.

The idea for the Sheriff’s Office was something that wasn’t thought on long according to Kersey, as he just mentioned it to Maggie’s now handler Major BJ Knight who immediately began looking at options.

“We only started talking about Maggie a couple of weeks ago,” Kersey said. “I just brought it up after the woman went missing near South Turnpike Road. We were using some hound dogs from Richmond County … so we were talking and I said ‘we need to look at a hound dog’ but I wasn’t expecting him to take off and run with it.

“The next thing I know it’s the same day and he walks into the office and says, ‘I called Indiana and the man is going to have some dogs ready in December’ and I said okay it would give us time to think about it,” he added.

“Before the day was over we went from Indiana to Georgia and there was a litter that was almost ready to be picked up,” Kersey continued. “We went from talking about Maggie to next thing I know BJ is en route on 95 to Georgia to look at them because the pictures weren’t good enough. Then we went back a few weeks later and picked her up.”

Maggie isn’t Knight’s first K9, but she is the first hound dog he’s working with as he worked with Malinois Capt. Bob for many years.

“I’ve got nine years of K9 experience,” Knight said. “Bob retired last year and I always said I was going to be a one-dog handler and I’d be done but I missed it … there’s more to it than just that title of K9 Handler, you have to have a passion for it. If you don’t have that passion you won’t be a good handler.”

The purchase of Maggie was also a lot less than the cost of the Malinois dogs, which, when the Sheriff’s Office purchases Sgt. Tank it was $15,000, Maggie’s was only $1,200.

“If Maggie finds one person during her lifetime that’s been missing, then that $1,200 will be well spent,” Kersey said. “We know that people will go missing, it’s a part of life, but now we have Maggie which will hopefully help us find them quicker. It’s not just something that will benefit us but also the Laurinburg Police Department and our surrounding agencies.”

Maggie has already begun her training working with Knight to follow scents, typically treats, to the end of a path for more rewards. Slowly the tracks will get longer and Knight will begin to work with her on imprinting different smells to help locate whatever she’s looking for.

“We’ll hopefully be able to start using her in March or April at that time point she should be able to run three-quarters of a mile track,” Knight said. “Chief Travis Harper will be assisting me with a lot of the training and will be my eyes when we’re out looking for someone. As I’m running a track I have to watch Maggie and her behavior so then who’s watching my back. So I’ve got to have eyes on me and Chief Harper is going to keep me and Maggie safe.”

Besides tracking Maggie will be used for educational purposes and as a community relations dog going into the schools to educate kids to going into the nursing homes as well as events like the John Blue Festival and Relay for Life.

“Since the Malinois are trained in bite work, the kids can’t touch them,” Knight said. “These dogs are very humble and kid-friendly, so we’ll be able to go into the school system and educate them on the K9 unit a lot more now.”

