Rotary Club restarting its litter pickup

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club of Laurinburg is bringing back its campaign against litter starting this Saturday.

“We took off the month of August,” said Rotary Member Will Miller. “Before, when we were collecting, we would meet at 9 a.m. until noon, but we have decided that we will change that and start a little earlier at 8 a.m. and collect trash until 10:30 a.m.

“This way it is a little cooler,” continued Miller. “Plus three hours seemed to be a bit much on some of the volunteers and they were leaving before the time was up.”

Miller also said he encourages anyone who wants to volunteer to join them in their efforts of cleaning up Scotland County — and reminds them that they can come and go as they please.

“We will be meeting at Airbase and McLaurin roads,” said Miller. “We will be cleaning alongside Henry Smith Road.”

According to Miller, NCDOT has helped by providing needed materials to gather trash.

“We will have gloves, trash bags and safety vests for all of our volunteers to use,” said Miller. “If anyone has any pickup tools they are welcome to bring those as it will help save their backs from all the bending over.

“I also strongly suggest, even with it being hot, that our volunteers wear long pants and substantial shoes. Even if the grass has been cut, there are still snakes and ticks that could be around,” added Miller. “I will also bring some water for anyone that may need it but it is still a good idea to bring some of your own.”

Miller also said in the past the trash pick-up events have been pretty successful.

“While it can be disheartening to go to the same places over and over again, I believe we will eventually make a difference,” said Miller. “I am extremely passionate about this campaign and gathering trash to help keep Scotland County clean.

“We have had as many as 11 to 12 people volunteer at one time and as little as five or six, but no matter the size of the group, we can still make a difference,” Miller added. “When we have the higher numbers, we can get some really good cleaning done.”

The Rotary Club of Laurinburg welcomes any volunteers who would like to join them but wants them all to remember safety is very important.

“As far as children participating, I want to ensure that they are at an age where they can safely collect trash beside an operating highway,” said Miller. “We want to clean up the county but we want to do so as safely as possible.”

For information on the litter campaign or other projects the Rotary Club may be involved in, visit the group’s Facebook page.

