BOE hears about remote learning options

LAURINBURG — As numbers continue to grow with local COVID-19 numbers, Scotland County Schools continued the talk about remote learning options.

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand gave the curriculum and instruction update to the Scotland County Board of Education during Monda’s monthly meeting, which included some options for if the schools do need to return to remote learning.

“As part of section law 130 on Senate Bill 654 that talks about remote instruction regarding COVID and where we are now,” LeGrand said. “Right now, as a board, you can make the decision that, if we were to be impacted by staff or have to shut down a classroom or school, we can take that portion of the school or the entire school and go remote.”

If a section or an entire school were to be shut down, the school district would contact the North Carolina Department of Instruction and plan to allow students back to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“We want to make sure we have a clear understanding of all the possible outcomes we could have with regards to our students and our staff during this season,” LeGrand said. “We are convening a remote learning planning team and their first meeting (was) Wednesday afternoon.”

The team will include a principal for the different grade spans — kindergarten to fifth, six to eighth and nine to 12 — multiple teachers, including two from grades kindergarten to second, two from third to fifth, two from sixth to eighth, one from SEarCH, one from Shaw Academy and four from Scotland High. There will also be a digital instructional facilitator from each grade span, three from the curriculum and instruction department, Chief Accountability Officer Michael Riles and LeGrand.

“Our ultimate goal is to review our remote learning plan and that we leave with a one-page document with instructional expectations by grade span,” LeGrand said. “So in the event that we do have to go remotely, we can use that to make sure that everyone knows what the expectations are. The key thing for this is that the same team going into this will be going in and making sure every teacher in the district has a remote learning platform for their class.”

Board Chair Rick Singletary asked what was currently being done for students and classrooms that would have to be quarantined. LeGrand explained that when the schools are able the current remote learning plan is being followed.

“We want to make sure that we have clear expectations for everyone so we can have quality instruction consistently,” LeGrand said.

