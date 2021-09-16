Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in July shooting

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old man wanted in connection to a July 25 shooting at the BP gas station on West Broad Street.

The St. Pauls Police Department announced Wednesday that a reward for information leading to the arrest of Daquan McNair, of East Armfield Street in St. Pauls, for his alleged involvement in a vehicle shooting at Happy Mart No. 3. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.

McNair is wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pauls Crime Stoppers at 910-865-7477. In order to collect the reward the information must be called into Crime Stoppers.

***

County residents, leaders remember Donald Bonner

LUMBERTON — A former N.C. House of Representatives member and Robeson County educator is being remembered for his kindness and his contribution to the county’s public school system and the Rowland community.

Donald A. Bonner, of 804 South Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Rowland, died Friday at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. The 86-year-old was the first African American to teach at Rowland High School in 1968, where he also served as assistant principal. He also served as principal at Southside Middle School.

Bonner was named assistant superintendent of Robeson County schools in 1977. He was serving as associate superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County when he retired in 1992. However, he would continue his service in the school system as project director for the Robeson County Communities in Schools program from 1992-1996.

***

‘Race the Rock’ event at Speedway delayed indefinitely

ROCKINGHAM — The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex and CARS Tour Racing Series announced Wednesday that they will have to postpone the planned LeithCars.com Presents Race the Rock 125 event which was schedule for Nov. 6.

According to their statement, the pandemic has caused issues with the supply of tires causing a shortage with Hoosier Racing Tires, who is providing tires for the event. The race was initially planned for March 2021, but was postponed following tires tests in January which showed that the track’s surface was still to abrasive for racing. They announced the November date after successful tire tests in May.

Those who have pre-purchased tickets for both admission and camping at racetherock.com will receive 100% refunds within the next several days, according to the organizers of the race. There is no new date for the race. Moving forward, the organizers will monitor the tire situation “after the first of the year” before rescheduling the event.

***

Two recent shootings prompt community action

HAMLET — Two residents raised separate concerns about shootings and criminal activity in the area around the Hamlet Memorial Park and Monroe Avenue Elementary School at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, and while the council members committed to addressing the issue, Mayor Bill Bayless noted that the police department is currently short-staffed.

At full staff the Hamlet Police Department has 21 officers but is currently 6 officers short, Bayless told the speakers. Hamlet Police Chief Dennis Brown confirmed that there have been two shootings in the past month and a half within city limits.

“It’s going to take our community to become vocal, active stake-holders to ensure that we can present a case that’s going to be prosecuted,” Brown said. “We need folks to come forward and stand up and testify. Working collaboratively with law enforcement and our community leaders, we can address the challenges that not only Hamlet faces, but all of Richmond County.”

From Champion Media reports