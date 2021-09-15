Sheriff’s Office asking for candy donations

LAURINBURG — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office held its first Truck or Treat event — and this year deputies are asking for candy donations so more of the community can be reached next month.

According to Lt. Det. Amanda Williams, the Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the event on Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the courthouse.

“Last year we didn’t expect to have so many people come out, so there were a lot of people who waited in line for a long time … only for us to run out of candy,” Williams said. “So we’re asking for donations this year to help make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The event will also be held slightly different this year as well with the line not just being along Roper Street but working with Laurinburg Police to have it go down McKay, Biggs and Roper streets around the courthouse.

“We’ve also invited other local entities to join us, like the Department of Social Services,” Williams said. “So we’re hoping not just for a good turnout from the community but also for the county agencies.”

The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations of candy or monetary donations. The items can be donated at the Sheriff’s Office at 212 Biggs St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-277-3114.

