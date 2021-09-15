Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

Sept. 17

— A COVID care package distribution for senior citizens will be held at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or while supplies last). Anyone 60 or older from Scotland County is eligible, and must provide proof of address. The package includes personal hygiene products, fresh produce box and basic household essentials. Must be present to receive.

Sept. 18

— The Laurinburg Rotary Club will restart its monthly trash pickup. Those interested should meet at the Skilled Games location at the corner of Airbase and McIntosh roads at 8 a.m. Bring gloves, bright-colored short and a rake (if you have one). Will collect trash in the area until 10:30 a.m.

— St. Luke UMC, located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, will host a grilled BBQ chicken halves sale (this is not a plate sale) for $5 each. Event runs from 10 a.m. until sold out.

— The United Way of Scotland County will hold a “Duck Derby” on the Lumber River at Chalk Banks in Wagram. The event will benefit the United Way. residents can purchase ducks for the race by going to Facebook and looking for UWScotCoDuckDerby. Costs are one duck for $5; five ducks for $20; 12 ducks for $50; and 25 ducks for $100.

Sept. 21

— Kirk National Lease will hold a job fair with open interviews from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 400 Plaza Drive in Laurinburg. Looking for experienced tractor-trailer mechanics.

Sept. 24

— The Scotland County Republican Party will hold their annual BBQ Plate Sale, but this year a portion of the proceeds will go to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Plates will be sold for $9 and will be drive-thru only. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Republican Party Headquarters located on the corner of 15/401 Bypass and Salem Street in Laurinburg.

Sept. 28

— Scotland County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Fore’s Family Restuarant in Laurinburg.

Sept. 29

— RichmondCC will hold a special ceremony at the Honeycutt Center at 10 a.m. to present the tree and its ornaments to the public. This event is free and open to the public. If you would like to schedule an ornament-making session at your organization — or for information about the ceremony or to register — contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at 910-410-1907 or [email protected]

Oct. 1

— The Whisky Tasting event to kick off the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will take place at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

Oct. 2

— The annual Scotland County Highland Games competitions and activities will take place at the Rural Heritage Center and John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 3

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the Scotland County Highland Games weekend events.

Oct. 9

— The annual John Blue Cotton Festival will be held on the grounds of the historic John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 14

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.