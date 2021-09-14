Food Lion donates to Restoring Hope

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

On Tuesday, the Restoring Hope Center of Laurinburg received a grant from Food Lion in the amount of $5,000. Executive Director Faye Coates said this is a grant the program receives annually and it helps feed children through the Summer Meals Program. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation which provided the check was created in 2001, since the beginning, it has provided more than $12 million in grants. In the photo is Program Coordinator for Restoring Hope Sharon Quick, Food Lion Assistant Manager Kyle Roden and Faye Coates.