Cinnamon-chocolate popcorn is easy, delicious

Two classic flavors combine with popcorn for a quick and delicious treat.

This recipe takes just minutes to create and even less to disappear.

The yoeld is three quarts.

***

Ingredients …

3 quarts popped popcorn

Butter-flavored cooking spray

9 tablespoons powdered cocoa mix (cocoa sweetened with sugar or sugar substitute)

3 teaspoon cinnamon

***

Directions …

Put popcorn in a large bowl and lightly spray with cooking spray.

Sprinkle cocoa mix and cinnamon on popcorn.

Toss to coat evenly.

Spray and toss again until mixture is well coated.

Serve immediately.

