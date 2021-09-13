Weekend sees three shootings and five residences damaged

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating several shootings that occurred over the weekend.

According to Det. Jeremy White, around 10:30 p.m. Friday officers responded to Kinston Street after two apartments were shot at. No one was injured but, at the time of the shooting, there was one adult and one child inside both of the apartments. One apartment suffered damage to a door while the other had a window damaged.

Several hours later, at 3 a.m., officers responded to North Caledonia Road where a residence had been shot at. The gunfire damaged a window but there were no injuries. Inside at the time of the shooting were four adults and four juveniles.

The last shooting of the weekend occurred at the Fox Run apartments around 4:30 a.m. The apartments suffered damage to their windows but no one was injured. One of the apartments had one adult inside while the other had three adults.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]