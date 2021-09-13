Laurinburg woman charged with assaulting teen daughter

LAURINBURG — The report of a missing teenager led to the arrest of her mother on Saturday.

According to Det. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, 38-year-old Micha Bullard of Sunset Drive was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and given a $25,000 bond after she allegedly punched her 16-year-old daughter in the face.

The assault reportedly broke the teen girl’s nose.

“After this incident, the daughter left and went to a friend’s residence,” White said. “Then her mom called law enforcement to report her missing, but did not disclose what had occurred before her daughter went missing. The daughter was located, with obvious injuries, and was spoken to.”

The teen was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for her injuries, where she was treated and released.

Bullard did post bond, according to Mobile Patrol.

The 16-year-old is currently in the custody of the Scotland County Department of Social Services, which is also investigating the assault.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]