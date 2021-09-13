Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kayla Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone broke into their residence and stole food, pots and pans and clothes.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elliot Drive reported to the police department Friday that their vehicle had been broken into and a wallet with ID cards was taken. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG —A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into their unsecured vehicle. Nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Presbyterian Church on Church Street reported to the police department on Friday that two catalytic converters were stolen from church vehicles.

LAURINBURG — Larry Auto Sales on North Main Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a tag was taken off one of their vehicles.

LAURINBURG —A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Sunday that three pitbull puppies were taken from their residence.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that he had given a ride to someone and then was unable to find his handgun that was kept in the vehicle. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik on Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Sunday that a white male wearing a gray hat, gray shirt and blue jeans stole two cases of Corona beer.

Fraud

GIBSON — A resident of Brown Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons cashed two of his personal checks valued at $8,000.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Saturday that, while walking on Park Drive near Hickory Street, he was robbed of $1,000 cash. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Saturday that he was flagged down on Center Street by two juvenile males. When he stopped, one produced a handgun and took $440 from him before fleeing on foot.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Jonathan Lowrey, 42, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for parole violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Gary McLean, 37, of Maple Street was arrested Saturday for a warrant for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.