The year 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting the right of women to vote. As part of a national campaign to commemorate this historic event, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) has been working with various organizations and local public libraries to present a series of public programs and activities to honor the achievements of women in our state, titled “She Changed the World: North Carolina Women Breaking Barriers.”

To bring the story of the fight for women’s suffrage to the local area, DNCR is joining forces with the Scotland County Memorial Library and the MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters of NC to commemorate this pivotal time in American history and to celebrate National Voter Registration Day.

As part of this initiative, the State Archives of North Carolina will bring an exhibit of original archival documents and materials relating to suffrage, including a copy of the 19th Amendment sent to North Carolina for ratification in June of 1919. This document — along with pro- and anti-suffrage propaganda, hand-held fans, facsimiles of legislation, political cartoons, and a suffragist’s sash — will be exhibited in Laurinburg at the Scotland Public Library on National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of the LWVNC will conduct a voter registration drive and provide non-partisan information on voting in NC.

“The State Archives holds materials that document the history and development of North Carolina,” said Sarah Koonts, state archivist. “Our copy of the 19th Amendment is kept in our climate-controlled vault and we don’t often travel it. This exhibit provides an opportunity to see it and some of the other history-making documents we preserve.”

National Voter Registration Day is a non-partisan national holiday seeking to increase civic participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and then to turn out to vote. For inquiries about this event, contact Martha Roblee at midsandhillslwvnc@gmail.com.