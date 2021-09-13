GOP plate sale to benefit Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Republican Party will hold its annual BBQ plate sale on Friday, Sept. 24, but this year a portion of the proceeds will go to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

“We already scheduled our fundraiser prior to the tragic deaths of our service members in Kabul, but once that occurred – our executive board voted unanimously to donate whatever we could to support those families. The more we make, the more we can give – so we really hope to have a huge turnout,” County GOP Chairman Jim Mosier said.

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society partners with the Navy and Marine Corps to provide financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, eligible family members, and survivors in need.

The plates will be sold for $9.00 and will be drive-thru only. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Republican Party Headquarters located on the corner of 15/401 Bypass and Salem Street in Laurinburg.

The BBQ will be provided by local favorite “Rick’s Catering” and each plate will consist of authentic NC Eastern BBQ, coleslaw, beans, roll, dessert, and sweet or unsweet tea.

People can pay at the door, but buying tickets beforehand is recommended to ensure availability. Tickets may be purchased at the GOP Headquarters Saturday, September 18th from 1-4 pm. You can also buy online by clicking ‘Event’s on the GOP Facebook page, or call 301-395-9100 to reserve tickets or to request free delivery of 10 plates or more.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of the county, and we are asking as many folks as possible to come support a great cause,” Mosier added.