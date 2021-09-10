Parks and Rec looking for Halloween event vendors

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is already getting into the Halloween spirit as organizers work to plan the annual Halloween in the Park.

The event will be on Oct. 28 and this year’s event will be a drive-through trunk or treat in place of the usual event, which allows children to go from trunk to trunk of participating vehicles to collect candy and other goodies. Since this year will be a drive-through event, Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley hopes to get a lot of vendors to fill the children’s buckets.

“We changed the event to a drive-through in an attempt to get ahead of the burdens of a possible upcoming shutdown,” Maley said. “We’re looking for any local business, church, or non-profit organization to be vendors at this event and the spots are free to the vendors.”

The event will allow the vendors to pass out candy and give them an opportunity to hand out information on whatever they offer.

“We’re predicting that we’ll have more participation this year since we’re alleviating some of the worry that goes with most of the larger gatherings,” Maley said. “We have 42 spots available in the parking lot at the Morgan Complex that we’re going to be putting vendors, but some of those are already reserved so if you’re interested please contact me.”

The event will held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex at 1209 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg on Oct. 28 for ages 12 and under. The event will also be in partnership with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

For information or to register as a vendor contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588 or [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]