Push is on to increase library card sign-ups

LAURINBURG — It’s Library Card Sign-Up Month and Scotland County Memorial Library is hoping to see more people come into the library.

“This year the theme is how your library card can empower you,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “So we’re going along with that theme by having a superhero theme. So if you’re a new patron coming in to sign up for a library and sign up for a card you get a free keychain and have to opportunity to be in a photo op.”

The library offers everything from thousands of print books and e-books to databases containing everything from genealogy to newspapers and more — all of which is provided for free to patrons.

“Now is the time to come in and sign up for a library card, especially with school starting back for both kids and adults,” Maley said. “We offer so many free resources both in and out of the library for people to use. So we hope people come on out and sign up for a card and hear about all we have to offer.”

While signing up for a library card, the Scotland Memorial Library is offering free used picture-books from its collection.

“About once a year we weed, or clear out some of our collection to make room,” Maley said. “So we’re going through our easy books or picture books and we’re offering those books for free. We’re also going to be putting some in the little libraries around the county so if you’re not able to come out be sure to look at those for some of the books.”

For information, contact the Scotland Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

