Fall Litter Sweep looking for teams

LAURINBURG — With the fall festival season approaching, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team wants to do its part to help beautify Scotland County.

The annual Fall Litter Sweep, sponsored by the Chamber’s Green Team, will take place Sept. 27 through Oct. 2.

Anyone wanting to compete in winning some green for keeping Scotland County clean can gather a team to help reduce the amount of trash and litter in the county.

“With the arrival of the fall season, many visitors will be coming to Scotland County and we wish to make a lasting impression on travelers to our community,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “We can set our county apart from others by working together and helping clean up our roadsides.”

The Green Team will be awarding teams that picks up the most unusual litter (glass eye, prison release form, retainers, etc.) as well as first- and second-place winners that show the biggest impact.

The first-place winner will receive $200, second place wins $100 and the most unusual litter winner will receive $50. To show the biggest impact, teams should take and upload “before and after” pictures or videos to Facebook and must tag the Scotland County Anti-Litter page @ScotlandCountyAntiLitter.

For anyone interested in participating in this year’s Fall Litter Sweep, the online registration form can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.laurinburgchamber.com/litter-sweep. For information, call 910-276-7420 or email [email protected]