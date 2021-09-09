County votes to extend mask mandate

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 this week to extend the mask mandate for another 30 days.

Commissioner Tim Ivey was the lone no vote.

“There was no mask mandate that is enforceable,” said Ivey. “A resolution on a State of Emergency can’t be enforced. Why continue to push citizens to do different things, and you can’t enforce them?

“People are COVID fatigued at this point,” Ivey continued. “I believe everyone should do as they see fit for themselves and/or families to keep safe. I believe in the vaccine, and encourage people to get it. I do not believe in forcing them to do so.”

Before the decision was made, Scotland Health Care CEO Greg Wood pleaded with members of the board to continue with the mandate to help stop the uptick of numbers in COVID cases.

“We all agree that we still have a public health situation going on,” said Wood. “What is happening now is worse than the winter — August was the worst month since the beginning.

“Patients are coming in much sicker and younger and they are getting sick faster,” continued Wood. “COVID does not care who it affects, makes ill, or even kills. We urge everyone to think about staff who have to code those who die and attend to those critical patients.”

Wood continued by saying even with the exponential pay the hospital is offering, the staff will not work extra hours.

“Many of our patrons come in for a COVID test and are having to wait for eight, 10 and even 12 hours,” said Wood. “Staff is at the breaking point, everyone needs to understand how grave this is.

“With Labor Day, school back in session and more holidays, I believe things are going to get worse before they get better,” Wood added. “I applaud the mask mandate and I believe it needs to stay in effect longer than this coming Friday.”

As he continued to plead his case, Wood also said he encourages everyone to get the vaccination.

“Take precautions,” said Wood. “We are all an influencer in our own capacity. We need to show those who are watching how important it is to follow the COVID precautions to help keep everyone safe.”

According to Wood, county wide, 200 vaccines were given last week.

“It was a good week, but we still have a long ways to go,” said Wood. “This shows that a small group can and does work to change the county. People also need to know that the fastest-growing age group is 16-year-olds because they are out driving and going to sporting events.”

Scotland Memorial Hospital currently has 28 positive COVID in-patients.

“Four of those are on life-supporting ventilators, this has been the lightest day of the week so far,” said Wood. “We had a record-breaking number of 16 COVID deaths last month and are on the same path this month with four deaths in the first eight days.

“We are still seeing many positive COVID patients in our Emergency Room, Urgent Care and our practices who have been vaccinated, so wearing masks and social distancing remains critical for everyone,” added Wood.

The Scotland County Health Department reported, as of Tuesday, there are 260 active cases within the county.

“This number includes 59 school-aged children and 50 breakthrough cases,” said Public Information Officer Kathie Cox. “Breakthrough cases means a person tests positive after being vaccinated.

“But it is important for people to understand that vaccines work to dramatically reduce the risk of developing COVID-19 and if those vaccinated test positive, most often those persons experience much milder symptoms than those unvaccinated,” added Cox.

Cox also said there have been clusters found at six schools within Scotland County.

