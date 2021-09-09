Fire destroys Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG — A home on Randomwood Drive in Laurinburg has been deemed a total loss after a Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed it.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, just before 2 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a residential house fire and on arrival found heavy smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the home.

Mutual aid was requested from other stations to help control the fire. The stations that responded included Laurinburg Station Nos. 1, 6 and 9, Stewartsville Station No. 5, Laurel Hill Station No. 3, Gibson Station No. 4, Robeson Station No. 15 or Quehill, Bennettsville (South Carolina) City Station, Scotland County EMS and rescue and the Laurinburg Police Department.

McQueen stated that the amount of aid requested was done due to the size of the home and the heat.

The fire was under control and the “all clear” was given around 5 p.m. McQueen added the cause is currently believed to be from electrical issues.

No one was injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

