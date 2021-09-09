Woman arrested for multiple felonies

MAXTON — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Laurinburg woman on numerous felony warrants — some of which went back several months.

Deputies with the SCSO arrested 35-year-old Leslie Chavis Woods of Stevens Circle in Laurinburg at the Maxton Motel on Tuesday morning.

Woods was charged with several misdemeanors including failure to appear for larceny, failure to appear for probation violation from July 20 and a larceny charge from June 14. She was also charged with several felonies from various dates including failure to appear for probation violation out of the county on June 3, failure to appear for financial card fraud from June 25, three failures to appears for identity theft and failure to appear for attempting to obtain to property by false pretenses all from May 24.

Woods was taken to the Scotland County Courthouse, where she was given an $81,100 bond and placed in the Scotland County Jail.

