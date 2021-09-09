State report: Most Scotland students aren’t proficient

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has received its report card from the North Carolina Department of Instructions — and more than half the students are not proficient.

For the 2020-21 school year, the school districts across the state didn’t receive the normal grades for each school’s proficiency — instead, DPI shared the percentage of students not proficient.

Across the district, many of the lower-grade levels showed the least amount of proficiency, with 74.4% not proficient in reading for fourth- to eighth-graders; in the science testing, 80.2% of students in third to eighth grade were not proficient; in science, students in fifth and eighth grade were at 52.5% not proficient.

At the Scotland High School level, there are four subjects — NC Math II, NC Math II, biology and English II — graded and more than half the students were not proficient in the subjects.

For North Carolina math one, 86% of students were not proficient; for North Carolina math two 64% of students were not proficient; in biology, 66.5% of students were not proficient; in English two 52.4% of students were not proficient.

“Due to the pandemic, all of our scores have dropped in ways that likely wouldn’t have happened if we had been able to have a normal year,” said Scotland County Board of Education Chair Rick Singletary. “But we’re going to be moving forward with this information and we’re going to work on modifying and adjusting to make sure that we close that gap for all of our students as soon as possible.”

Singletary added that the data is currently being looking at by the Central Office staff and will likely be brought to the board to review in the near future.

“Once its looked at we’ll have to make our adjustments to make sure all of our children are on the right path and not getting left behind,” Singletary said.

The Scotland County Board of Education will be meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the board room at the A.B. Gibson Building located at 322 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

