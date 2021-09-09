Robeson County’s 2021 fair canceled

LUMBERTON — The 2021 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair has been canceled because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair’s board of directors met Tuesday evening and voted to cancel the annual event that was entering its 75th year. This is the second year in a row the fair, which was to take place Oct. 1-9, has been canceled because of the pandemic.

The fair, which is staged at the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, normally attracts 70,000 to 90,000 people each year, said Allen Faircloth, fair president.

Student gets suspended one year

LUMBERTON — A 19-year-old Purnell Swett High student has been suspended for a year after school leadership found a gun in his vehicle Wednesday.

The 12th-grade student will be suspended for 365 days, according to Glen Burnette, chief Communications Officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. He was charged with having a weapon on campus after Principal Clyde Leviner found a handgun in his vehicle.

“The Administration of Purnell Swett High School was made aware of a community situation that involved the student. The student was questioned and searched and later admitted to having a handgun in his vehicle,” Burnette said.

Town cancels its 2021 festival

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Farmers Festival has been canceled because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Robeson County.

The cancellation of the festival, which was to take place Oct. 16, was announced Wednesday on the town’s Facebook page.

“Mayor (Charles) Townsend has made the decision to cancel the Fairmont Farmers Festival based on the continued rise of cases in our county. Hopefully things will be better next year,” the statement on the town’s Facebook reads.

The 2020 festival also was canceled because of health risks associated with COVID-19.

High school responds to bomb threat

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School received an “uncorroborated” report of a bomb threat Wednesday.

All students were evacuated from the school, according to Chief Deputy Jay Childers. The school implemented its “increased safety measure” following the threat.

There was a temporary hold on picking up children for “safety purposes,” according to a statement from the school system. Students were seen gathered in the bleachers at Raider Stadium Wednesday morning, and deputies were guarding the entrance to the campus, checking cars as they enter.

“[Students] are all moved to the stadium and we have a large number of deputies assisting the school police with security until the dismissal procedures begin,” Childers said in an email.

Students were dismissed at noon. All athletics practices and other extracurricular activities were canceled for the day. Richmond boys soccer’s home game against Pinecrest was postponed to Thursday and the cross country team’s home meet at Hinson Lake has been postponed to another date to be determined.

