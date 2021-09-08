County agrees to take ownership of IEJ

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners once again discussed the future of the former IEJ school building during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

The discussion was preceded by a county resident pleading with the board members to consider taking interest and putting the building to use.

“I encourage the commissioners to invest in IEJ,” said Johnisha Leak of Laurinburg. “It isn’t fair that in the past 20 years nothing has been built or invested on the north side and it is not fair to that community. Once you cross over the railroad track, it’s dead.

“This affects me and my son,” added Leak. “We can’t have any functions over there and there is nothing to do. When I was growing up we could go to the school and play on the playground. You have to invest in the community to show them they matter too. We pay taxes and we want to have a say where that money goes.”

Leak went on to say the investment in that community will help with the fight against crime.

When it came time to discuss the future of the historical building, the board discussed maintenance costs and the costs of upkeep and utilities.

Commissioner Tim Ivey suggested a motion to move forward.

“I make a motion that we take ownership of the school and move forward with phase one. We should also move forward in hiring a director and finding out what the city and the school system will be able to contribute,” said Ivey.

Commissioner Darrell Gibson gave a second and all board members — with the exception of Carol McCall — voted in favor.

“We will now go back and meet with our committee to discuss what financial interest the city and schools will invest to join forces in moving this forward,” said Gibson. “Additionally work will begin soon to renovate the gymnasium area which will be the main focus on phase one.

“There are still things we have to organize with schools and city as it relates to the governance of the building and, in the next steps, we will be hiring a director for the community resource center who will work under the management of our county manager to oversee the functions of the resource center,” Gibson added.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners is set to have its next regular meeting on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. At this time the board is limiting in-person attendance to 15 people due to COVID restrictions. Seating is on a first-come basis.

