Saint Luke UMC to hold chicken-only sale

LAURINBURG — Those who look forward to Saint Luke United Methodist Church’s annual spring chicken plate sale will havde the chance to get some chicken earlier than expected. But that’s all they can get this time around.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the church will be hosting a chicken sale, which will be different than its normal plate sale.

“This is not a plate sale, this is for the chicken only,” said Pastor Thomas Simpson. “We’ll be grilling up 200 chicken halves, then once they’re cooked they’ll be wrapped up in foil and packaged for you to take home and pair with whatever you want. But it is first come, first serve and once we’re out, we’re out.”

The chicken is cooked in a large barbecue pit behind the picnic shelter at the church with a sauce that is inspired by the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, region. The sauce was changed in 2019, moving to a more vinegar base and is a slow three-plus-hour process with chicken being given a new coat of sauce every 30 minutes.

“One of our members suggested this idea because his home in Virginia did this sort of thing throughout the year, and we thought it could be a great way to help us raise funds for our missions,” Simpson said. “This sale doesn’t have any particular mission it’s going to, but it will be going to our existing missions.”

Some of the missions of the church include United Methodist Men’s ramp team, the United Methodist Men’s scholarship programs, the Saint Luke UMC Food Pantry, Red Cross Blood Drives in partnership with the Live Like Madison Foundation and Saint Luke United Methodist Youth service projects.

“Hopefully, this is something the community enjoys so we can start doing more of these and expanding how we do it,” Simpson said. “Come on down and see us and we are still fully functioning with our service beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays so come in and visit us.

The plate sale will be on Sept. 18 beginning at 10 a.m. at Saint Luke United Methodist Church, located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

