Sept. 11

— The 9-11 Flag of Honor Across America Memoria will be held on the lawn of the city of Laurinburg Administration building, located at 303 W. Church St. at 8:15 a.m. Those interested in volunteering may call 910-280-6752 or email [email protected]

Sept. 14

— Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, but to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call Lisa at 910-276-0831.

Sept. 17

— A COVID care package distribution for senior citizens will be held at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or while supplies last). Anyone 60 or older from Scotland County is eligible, and must provide proof of address. The package includes personal hygiene products, fresh produce box and basic household essentials. Must be present to receive.

Sept. 18

— St. Luke UMC, located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, will host a grilled BBQ chicken halves sale (this is not a plate sale) for $5 each. Event runs from 10 a.m. until sold out.

— The United Way of Scotland County will hold a “Duck Derby” on the Lumber River at Chalk Banks in Wagram. The event will benefit the United Way. residents can purchase ducks for the race by going to Facebook and looking for UWScotCoDuckDerby. Costs are one duck for $5; five ducks for $20; 12 ducks for $50; and 25 ducks for $100.

Sept. 29

— RichmondCC will hold a special ceremony at the Honeycutt Center at 10 a.m. to present the tree and its ornaments to the public. This event is free and open to the public. If you would like to schedule an ornament-making session at your organization — or for information about the ceremony or to register — contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at 910-410-1907 or [email protected]

Oct. 1

— The Whisky Tasting event to kick off the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will take place at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

Oct. 2

— The annual Scotland County Highland Games competitions and activities will take place at the Rural Heritage Center and John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 3

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the Scotland County Highland Games weekend events.

Oct. 9

— The annual John Blue Cotton Festival will be held on the grounds of the historic John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 14

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.