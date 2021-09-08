Lumbee Tribe election candidate filing period ends; four seek role of tribal chairman

PEMBROKE — The two-week candidate filing period for the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe election ended Friday with a final count of 15 people vying for seats on the Lumbee Tribal Council and to occupy the office of tribal chairman.

Ron Oxendine, Corbin Eddings, John Lowery and Theresa Locklear will be on the ballot for the chairman seat currently occupied by Harvey Godwin Jr. Godwin is serving his second consecutive term, meaning he is not eligible to seek re-election.

Locklear, a member of the Pembroke Town Council, filed Friday for tribal chair.

During her time as council member, she has provided oversight for the town’s annual $7 million budget, strengthened partnerships with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to ensure growth and success, expanded community relations though community events, and assisted with COVID-19 and disaster recovery efforts, according to information submitted to The Robesonian.

She also has helped secure and oversee more than $13 million in grant funding during term on the council, and has implemented programs geared toward community involvement.

In addition to serving the town, Locklear has served on the Lumbee Tribe Supreme Court, Robeson County Pretrial Release Program board, Southeastern Family Violence Center and Pembroke Housing Authority as chairperson.

Locklear has 21 years of experience as an investigator with the Robeson County Public Defender’s Office, conducting in-depth research and trial preparation, and was a licensed clinical social worker.

She is the mother of two and has six grandchildren.

She is running on the platform “Preparing, Preserving, Protecting.”

Lowery filed for tribal chairman on Wednesday and is looking to make sure every voice is heard, according to a release submitted to The Robesonian.

Lowery spent the past several months meeting with thousands of tribal members across the state, according to the release. After hearing their concerns, Lowery said he’s running to serve all Lumbee — not just the politically connected — and to fight for full federal recognition, a new drug rehab facility, progress at the Lumbee Tribal Cultural Center, expansion of 8(a) jobs and companies, improved elder and veteran services with a focus on health care, to advocate for fostering and adoption of tribe youth, cultural and historic preservation, increased travel and tourism, enhanced housing services for all Lumbee Tribe members, and promotion of better mental and physical health care.

“Every single member of our tribe deserves to be heard,” Lowery said. “I’m running to make sure the tribe works for everyone and to fight for the recognition and resources we deserve.”

Lowery served on the Lumbee Tribal Council for four years, representing District 5 (the Prospect and Wakulla communities) from 2006 to 2009 and was chairman of the Constitution and Ordinance, and Federal Recognition committees. During his tenure, Lowery voted to approve a Boys and Girls Club for District 5, which now serves as the Two Streams Community Building. He also secured rehabilitation funds for the Prospect Men’s Club and allocated funding in the budget for the Red Hill Apartments Complex community building.

Since his time on the Lumbee Tribal Council, Lowery has worked for the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., served in the Office of Tribal Relations at the United States Department of Agriculture, served recently as Regional Operations director for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and worked with the Lumbee Tribe to hire a veteran representative to help Lumbee veterans with specific barriers to employment. Lowery currently serves as the Tribal Liaison for Carolina Complete Health.

Early in his career, Lowery was a youth development specialist and a civics teacher with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

He holds a Master of Public Administration from UNC-Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in education from UNCP, and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in American Indian Studies from UNCP. He lives in Lumberton with his wife, Jessica, who is an educator with the Public Schools of Robeson County, and their two children, John II and Jenna.

Lowery is a founding board member of the Old Main STREAM Academy Charter School in Pembroke and currently serves as a board member of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton. He also is a board member of the Pembroke Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Robeson County Farm Bureau Safety Committee.

Eddings, the current vice chairman of the Lumbee Tribal Council, filed Monday for tribal chairman.

According to biographical information submitted to The Robesonian, he is the son of the late Randolph Eddings and Katheryn Brewington Eddings. Eddings has two brothers and a sister and comes from a family with a “storied history of military service.” He is married to his wife of 26 years, Misha Waltman Eddings. They have two sons, Kalen and Brant.

Eddings is a member and Sunday School teacher at Mt. Airy Baptist Church. He has been working in the insurance industry for the past 21 years and opened Corbin Eddings State Farm Insurance Agency in April 2009.

Eddings is a member of the Pembroke Kiwanis Club and has previously served on the board of directors for the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce and the Robeson Historical Drama Association. He is a lifetime member of the Lumbee Warriors Veterans Association and is the current District 8 representative on the Lumbee Tribal Council, where he has served as vice chairman since 2019.

He is an active council member, serving on the following committees: Housing, Economic Development, Federal Recognition, Finance, Education, and Ethics. During his time on the Tribal Council, Eddings is most proud to have supported the initiatives to begin live streaming Council meetings, financial reporting requirements, the renovations of the Lumbee Cultural Center, bringing back “Strike at the Wind!”, tribal scholarships, Educational Housing vouchers, opposition to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and the development of the Disaster Recovery Program.

“I have served this tribe during Hurricanes Matthew & Florence, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eddings wrote in a statement submitted to The Robesonian. “I have seen the many great things this tribe has done while facing some of the most adverse situations. I have been able to witness firsthand the successes and develop informed strategies for future improvements. I am extremely humbled to have the opportunity to possibly serve my people in this new role and I look forward to continue working with the all branches of the Lumbee Tribal Government as we strive to better engage with the proud members of the Lumbee Tribe.”

Oxendine filed for chairman on the first day of the two-week filing period.

Born in 1954 in Laurinburg, Oxendine graduated from Pembroke State University in 1973 and entered the United States Marine Corps’ Officer Candidate School, according to biographical information submitted to The Robesonian. Commissioned in May 1974, Oxendine went on to complete an extensive military career that spanned two decades.

Oxendine spent the next phase of his career in the defense sector, which included serving as a theater air and missile defense systems engineer for more than 20 years.

An expert in command-and-control systems and theater air and missile defense, Oxendine started RNB Technologies, Inc. in July 2000, and he is currently president and CEO of RNB Holdings, Inc.

Oxendine served as the COO and later as vice president for Operations of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises, LLC 2012-2020, and created the 8(a) Program for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

He is married to Tina Rose Locklear and they reside in Maxton. They have three daughters, Jerzie Locklear of the home, Brittany Lowery of Aberdeen, and Blaine Reyes of Alexandria, Virginia.

Oxendine’s is running for tribal chairman to serve the members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and bring an objective business approach to the tribal government, according to his biographical information.

His approach to leadership is “honesty,” “integrity,” “proven results” and “openness.”

One seat each is up for election in Tribal Council districts 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14.

Billy Oxendine and Audrey Hunt filed for the District 1 seat held by Carvicous Barfield, who did not file for reelection.

Billy Oxendine said he is running for “our citizens of Robeson County and all the District of The Lumbee Tribe,” he wrote in a statement submitted Wednesday to The Robesonian.

“I have filed for District 1 seat with your all’s trust and support it would be an honor to represent our district,” he wrote. “By working together, we can all be winners at the table.”

Hunt, who filed Friday, did not submit biographic information to The Robesonian.

Jody Bullard and Kindra Locklear are seeking election to the District 4 seat held by Ted Woodell. Woodell also opted out of filing for reelection.

Locklear is the granddaughter of Sanford and Helen Locklear, and the daughter of Michael and Sharon Locklear, according to biographical information sent Friday to The Robesonian. She resides in the Philadelphus community with her “wonderful” husband and two children.

“My family and I attend Prospect United Methodist Church,” her submission reads in part.

Locklear is a program manager for Arctic IT. She worked at UNCP for 12 years as an IT portfolio manager. She received her bachelor’s degree in American Indian Studies, and a master’s degree in public administration from UNCP.

She is a member of the Alpha Pi Omega Sorority and is a 2018 UNCP Governor’s Award for Excellence nominee.

“I proudly stand with an ambitious desire to serve my people,” she wrote in a statement. “I am running for Tribal Council because I want to be a voice for my Lumbee people. I will stand for what is right even if I have to stand alone. I am committed to making all things better for my people through innovative practices, collaboration, and transparency.”

Bullard, who filed Tuesday, is 44 years old and married to Kelli Bullard and together the have four girls, Kaleigh, Kensley, Kadance and Kenadi.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Carolina University, and is set to graduate from South University in December with a master’s in public administration.

Wendy Moore Graham filed for reelection onto her District 5 seat. She is the sole candidate, so she will maintain the seat.

Nanci Locklear is the only person to file for the District 7 seat. Reginald Oxendine Jr., who is finishing his second term, cannot seek reelection.

Incumbent Dewey McNeill is the sole candidate to file for the District 9 seat that represents the Saddletree community. He will serve his second term on the board.

District 10 will have a competitive race, with Bobby Emmanuel and Rodney Taylor vying for the seat held by Marshil Locklear. Locklear did not file for reelection.

Homer Fields and Tammy Sampson are running for the District 14 seat, which is held by Terry Hunt, who also did not file for reelection.

A meet-the-candidates event is scheduled for Sept. 13. Details will be announced at a later date.