Police search for man after person cut at local hotel

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man believed to have been involved in an assault at a local hotel that sent another man to the hospital.

Mickey Wayne Hunt is wanted on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in connection to an Aug. 31 altercation at America’s Best Value Inn.

Witnesses told police that two people, later identified as Kelly Grayson Hunt and Mickey Wayne Hunt, got into an altercation. Kelly Hunt was cut on the neck during the altercation.

Kelly Hunt drove himself to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment, and was later transferred to another medical facility for treatment of “potentially life-threatening injuries.” He was recovering Tuesday from his injuries.

After the altercation took place, Mickey Hunt fled the scene on foot.

Hunt is described as a American Indian male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair. The two men are not related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickey Wayne Hunt is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

***

Town prepares to step in and save Rescue Squad’s headquarters

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here voted to give authority to the town’s manager and attorney to consider the purchase of the Red Springs Rescue Squad’s building if it is foreclosed on.

After a closed-door session, a unanimous decision was made to give Town Manager David Ashburn and Town Attorney Timothy Peterkin the authority to look further into the matter related to possible foreclosure of the Rescue Squad’s building on West Fourth Avenue.

The motion made by Commissioner Duron Burney stated commissioners will support the decision made by Ashburn.

The town has been notified that foreclosure is possible and is making plans to take over the building to keep the Rescue Squad operational, Ashburn told The Robesonian after the meeting.

The town manager and Peterkin will work to get more information on the case and future procedures.

***

Residents ready to fight rezoning that clears way for business development

PEMBROKE — Residents could take legal action against the Town of Pembroke after the governing council unanimously approved on Tuesday rezoning the last parcel of land needed to secure a potential $4 million developmental investment.

Council members voted 3-0 to approve the rezoning of a vacant lot on Lowery Street from a R-20 Residential District to C-3 Highway Business District.

A related request was approved during a June 28 meeting to rezone residential properties at 807, 809 and 811 W. Third St. to commercial districts, but the Lowery Street rezoning decision was placed on hold awaiting a recommendation from the town’s Planning Board, then again after the request was not properly advertised to affected residents.

The owners of the four parcels would like to sell their lots as commercial properties to franchises Inspire Brands and Break Bread Ventures, who are looking to build a Slim Chickens and a Dunkin Donuts in the area. Both franchises are proposing to develop 807, 809, and 811 W. Third St. for the eateries.

“I know my way around a courthouse,” said Gary Locklear, a resident of Gary Locklear Road which adjoins Lowery Street and former attorney for the Town of Pembroke. “It’s what I do, and I know you’ve got flaws in what you’ve done, and if you go ahead and rezone this property then you’ll leave no option for the people on Lowery Street, Gary Locklear Drive and Riley Lane but to appeal the matter and it’ll tie up all of it for a considerable amount of time.

“The developer, he won’t be building for a little while.”

Locklear showed council members a petition signed by 26 neighboring residents who oppose the rezoning.

***

Woman is charged with numerous drug violations

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham woman with multiple felonies related to the possession and sale of both heroin and methamphetamine.

Jennifer Mullins Knight, 44, of Cauthen Drive, has been charged with one felony count each of trafficking opium or heroin, possessing methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule II substance, selling a Schedule I substance, delivering a Schedule 1 substance and possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I substance.

Knight has been charged with one misdemeanor count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Knight has been placed into Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

From Champion Media reports