Grant questions resurface

LAURINBURG —During the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, a question that has been in the air for quite some time resurfaced.

One of the board members submitted a request which asked for more in-depth and public information on the Edwards Wood Products grant that ended up costing Scotland County taxpayers $575,000.

The issue came about when work was started on a project before it was supposed to, not just once, but twice.

Commissioner Tim Ivey and Darrell Gibson requested time to fine comb through the information and documentation to get a clearer picture of what actually happened.

After much discussion on the topic, it was decided a committee would be created to dig deeper on the topic and try to find some answers to help solve the mystery of what happened.

