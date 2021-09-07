Shooting kills local man; no arrest made

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was killed and another injured in two separate shootings at the start of the week.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to Wagram Street in response to the report of a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Tony O’Neal Blackmon, 45, of West Railroad Street, laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

It was not released where Blackmon had been shot.

Scotland County EMS also responded to the scene and transported Blackmon to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased from his wounds.

There has been no arrest made in the incident.

Another shooting

On Tuesday at 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Marcellus Street in reference to shots fired, followed by another call that a person came into Scotland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was a 23-year-old male of Wagram Street, who told officers he was in the front passenger seat of a 2007 Honda that his cousin was driving when he heard a shot and felt that he had been struck in the shoulder.

The driver then drove the victim to the hospital.

The victim was treated then transported to another medical facility for further treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Over the weekend, there were several other reports of shootings in the city, including:

— On South Caledonia Road where a 14-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the foot. That incident is currently under investigation.

— To the windows of the Laurinburg Food Mart on Produce Market Road on Saturday, causing $500 in damages.

— Also on Saturday, a resident of Tuskeegee Drive reported their vehicle sustained $12,000 in damages after being shot.

— On Sunday, a resident of Hall Street reported that their residence was shot into while three adults and seven juveniles where inside. No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

