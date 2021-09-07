Day of Caring event gets canceled

LAURINBURG — The United Way of Scotland County has decided to cancel its Day of Caring event, which was supposed to be held on Sept. 18 at the Lumber River alongside the inaugural Duck Derby fundraiser.

The decision came when the Events Committee made a recommendation to the United Way board, which then gave the approval for cancellation.

“The Day of Caring was established to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism,” said Executive Director Coy Moody. “It is designed to create an awareness of the current state of our community and the programs and services available to support positive change.

“It is a demonstration of how people working together for the good of the community can accomplish great things,” Moody added. “It is an opportunity to generate positive relationships and to show our compassion and support for those in need. We all know that change doesn’t happen alone. It takes dedication, hard work and lots of patience. It takes partnerships, it takes programs, it takes me and it takes you.”

The event, according to Moody, is centered around caring for friends and neighbors.

“We could not, in good faith, move forward with this event, given the current COVID 19 data,” said Moody. “We know that the needs in our community haven’t stopped because we are in a pandemic. In fact, some particular needs have increased.

“Our goal is to create a modified Day of Caring later this year,” continued Moody. “This will be an event that people and small groups can do from their homes that will still benefit our agencies. These projects will be things like Blessing Bags, Handwriting Jesus Loves You bags for Project Inasmuch, homemade cat toys and collecting old newspapers to donate to the Humane Society and possibly a can food drive closer to the holiday season.”

Moody also said the United Way has decided to move forward with running the Rubber Duck Derby, however, there will not be any food vendors, kids activities, or any other type of vendors at the river that day.

“We have a group of people that work together on a daily basis, that have agreed to work with the park rangers to drop the ducks in the river, place equipment on the river to help guide the ducks and help retrieve them from the water after the race,” said Moody. “We are thankful for their willingness to come together to make this event possible.

“We will live stream the race on our Facebook page,” Moody continued. “Tickets are still available for that event at www.uwscotco.org/ducks.”

There are three top prizes for this event — a 10×12-foot outdoor storage building from Norris Buildings & Carports of Laurinburg, a Phoenix stainless steel double burner grill donated by Quality Oil & Gas and a Stihl Gas Blower donated by Southeast Farm Equipment.

“In addition to those prizes, we will have daily, Lucky Duck Drawings around noon, live on WLNC,” said Moody. “We will also have live drawings through our Facebook page on Sept. 18.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]